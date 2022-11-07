Search

WATCH: Republican supporter choked at Democratic rally for NY Governor

Angelica Torres, a supporter of GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, was assaulted and choked at a New York City rally for Democratic NY Governor Kathy Hochul.

She has spoken out for the first time in an interview with Fox News, saying that she was “treated like a sub-human for supporting him.”

Torres bemoaned the fact that “we can’t have debates without it getting violent.”