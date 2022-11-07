WATCH: Republican supporter choked at Democratic rally for NY Governor November 7, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-republican-supporter-of-zeldin-choked-at-democratic-rally-for-ny-governor-hochul/ Email Print Angelica Torres, a supporter of GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, was assaulted and choked at a New York City rally for Democratic NY Governor Kathy Hochul. She has spoken out for the first time in an interview with Fox News, saying that she was “treated like a sub-human for supporting him.” Torres bemoaned the fact that “we can’t have debates without it getting violent.” Watch the latest video at foxnews.com Kathy HochulLee Zeldinpro-IsraelRepublicansUS Congress