WATCH: When we rule the world, there will be no more Zionism or 'treacherous Christianity' December 24, 2022

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Al-Zahar vowed last week that not only will "Palestine" be liberated; after the "Battle of the Promise of the Hereafter," there will be no oppression, no Zionism, and no more "treacherous Christianity."