WATCH: South Korean military storms parliament after president declares martial law

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, allegedly to stamp out pro-North Korean elements in the country, but the parliament swiftly rejected the decision with a unanimous vote against it.

NEW: Protests are breaking out in South Korea with citizens calling for the arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol. "Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol," protesters shouted in front of the National Assembly. South Korean parliament voted to defy Yoon's declaration of martial law. What comes next… pic.twitter.com/aprstm1n21 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 3, 2024

Violent clashes erupt between civilians and the military in Seoul, South Korea after martial law has been declared. https://t.co/22ACgm1HDl pic.twitter.com/MjRTB42iP3 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 3, 2024