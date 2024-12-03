Search

WATCH: South Korean military storms parliament after president declares martial law

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, allegedly to stamp out pro-North Korean elements in the country, but the parliament swiftly rejected the decision with a unanimous vote against it.

