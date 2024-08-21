WATCH: Surveillance footage shows the magnitude of the Israeli strike on Hezbollah’s weapons depot August 21, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-surveillance-footage-shows-the-magnitude-of-the-israeli-strike-on-hezbollahs-weapons-depot/ Email Print Other footage shows Hezbollah missiles being spontaneously shot into the air from the immense heat of the airstrike. תיעוד מהלילה | התקיפה בבקעת הלבנון שפגעה במחסני אמל"ח של חיזבאללה@anastasia___stu pic.twitter.com/ZtAZLp6wgx — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 21, 2024 ⚡️ Multiple #explosions have been reported in the northern Beqaa Valley and southern #Lebanon, affecting areas near Baalbek, Wadi Hamool, and other nearby locations. The… pic.twitter.com/qN4PUKZwFm — Shah Faisal AfRidi (@Sfaisalafridi) August 20, 2024 HezbollahIDFLebanon