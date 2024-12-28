Search

WATCH: The moment WHO director races for cover as IDF strikes pummel Yemen airport

WHO Director-General Tedros was present at Sanaa Airport when IDF aircraft launched strikes on the facility, retaliating against the Houthis for firing multiple ballistic missiles and drones at Israel.

