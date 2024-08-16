Search

WATCH: Trump vows to deport ‘jihad sympathizers,’ Hamas supporters at New Jersey fundraiser

At his Bedminster Estate, Donald Trump spoke at the ‘Fighting Antisemitism’ event, in which he reaffirmed his staunch support for Israel and promised harsh responses to those who support terror groups.

