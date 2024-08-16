WATCH: Trump vows to deport ‘jihad sympathizers,’ Hamas supporters at New Jersey fundraiser August 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-vows-to-deport-jihad-sympathizers-hamas-supporters-at-new-jersey-fundraiser/ Email Print At his Bedminster Estate, Donald Trump spoke at the ‘Fighting Antisemitism’ event, in which he reaffirmed his staunch support for Israel and promised harsh responses to those who support terror groups. Donald Trump: “If you hate America, if you want to eliminate Israel, then we don’t want you in our country.” That’s enough for me. Will Kamala Harris ever say something like that? pic.twitter.com/PIRecESlaZ — Vivid. (@VividProwess) August 16, 2024 President Trump at a Jewish event in NJ: We must declare without hesitation that what happened to Paris, what happened to London, what happened to Europe will not happen here. We will not let a jihad come to America.pic.twitter.com/ypFWa4stnG — Awesome Jew (@Jewsarethegoat) August 16, 2024 Read Vance, Vance, revolution Donald TrumpfundraiserNew Jersey