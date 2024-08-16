WATCH: Trump vows to deport ‘jihad sympathizers,’ Hamas supporters at New Jersey fundraiser

At his Bedminster Estate, Donald Trump spoke at the ‘Fighting Antisemitism’ event, in which he reaffirmed his staunch support for Israel and promised harsh responses to those who support terror groups.

Donald Trump: “If you hate America, if you want to eliminate Israel, then we don’t want you in our country.”

That’s enough for me. Will Kamala Harris ever say something like that? pic.twitter.com/PIRecESlaZ

— Vivid. (@VividProwess) August 16, 2024