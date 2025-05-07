Search

WATCH: We will continue to target any ship dealing with the ‘Zionist entity,’ says senior Houthi official

Houthi official Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti warned that while attacks on U.S. forces would cease if Washington ended its aggression against Yemen, the Houthis would continue targeting American and other vessels bound for Israel.

