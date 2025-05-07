WATCH: We will continue to target any ship dealing with the ‘Zionist entity,’ says senior Houthi official

Houthi official Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti warned that while attacks on U.S. forces would cease if Washington ended its aggression against Yemen, the Houthis would continue targeting American and other vessels bound for Israel.

Houthi Official Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti: If the U.S. Stops Its Aggression against Yemen – We Will Stop Attacking U.S. Forces: We Will Continue to Target American and Other Ships Bound to Israel pic.twitter.com/T25ANuSzSf — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 7, 2025