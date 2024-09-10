WATCH: YU president throws out first pitch at Mets game September 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-yu-president-throws-out-first-pitch-at-mets-game/ Email Print Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, the president of Yeshiva University, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the New York Mets game as they faced off against the Cincinnati Reds. A Rabbi threw out the first pitch for the NY #Mets. ⚾ Well done, @AriBermanYU! pic.twitter.com/U3i9lwP1XE — Frum TikTok (@FrumTikTok) September 9, 2024 first pitchMetsRabbi Dr. Ari BermanYU