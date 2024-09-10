Search

WATCH: YU president throws out first pitch at Mets game

Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, the president of Yeshiva University, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the New York Mets game as they faced off against the Cincinnati Reds.

