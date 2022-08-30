Israelis shot visiting Joseph’s Tomb, terrorists surrender

One of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, was evacuated to the hospital via a military helicopter, and is said to be in moderate condition.

By World Israel News Staff

A firefight between IDF troops and Palestinian terrorists broke out in Nablus (Shechem) on Tuesday morning, hours after Israelis visiting a Jewish holy site near the city were shot and wounded.

After an hours-long standoff which saw Israeli security officials surround a home in the city, three wanted men surrendered to troops.

Social media footage from the hours before the arrest showed the father of one of the men urging his son to surrender, speaking to him through a bullhorn on the balcony of a nearby home.

“You’re going to be killed if [you don’t surrender,]” a clip of the standoff translated by Channel 12 showed the father saying.

Nabil al-Swalhi and Nihad Uwais were identified by Arabic-language media as two of the men who were arrested. The third was not identified.

Channel 12 reported that IDF soldiers fired a shoulder-held missile into the home to create a point of entry.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, two Israelis who were visiting Joseph’s Tomb, which is located on the outskirts of Nablus in Samaria, were wounded by gunfire from Palestinian terrorists.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, was evacuated to the hospital via a military helicopter, and is said to be in moderate condition. The other wounded man was transported to a hospital in an ambulance.

According to a statement from the Samaria Regional Council, five Israelis had been traveling in one car that was targeted by terrorists.