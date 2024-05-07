WATCH: Comprehensive recap of IDF operations in Rafah May 7, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-comprehensive-recap-of-idf-operations-in-rafah/ Email Print Mass evacuations have occurred as the IDF operation into Rafah has begun with the IDF already controlling the crossing. 🔴 Watch an operational update from @LTC_Shoshani on what has happened in the Rafah area during the past few days, and how the IDF has called on Gazan civilians in the area to evacuate to the expanded humanitarian area: pic.twitter.com/HDlpNXy2VZ— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 7, 2024 HamasIDFRafah