Arab terrorist launches stabbing attack on student in Jerusalem

Police near the scene of a previous attack in Jerusalem's Old City on Dec. 21, 2020. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

A young Israeli ultra-orthodox man was injured in apparent stabbing attack on Monday evening.

By TPS

An Arab terrorist attacked and stabbed an ultra-Orthodox student near Saleh a-Din Street in Jerusalem on Monday evening.

The victim managed to fend off the terrorist and sustained a light injury to his hand.

The injured man called the police, who arrived at the scene and began searching for the terrorist.

The incident began when the terrorist started walking close to the victim, and at one point started cursing him and tried to attack him. The man pushed the terrorist away and was hit in his hand from the terrorist’s knife.

Advocate Haim Bleicher, from the Honenu rights organization, said that “this is a serious attack which, only by a miracle and thanks to the student’s resourcefulness in instinctively being able to fend off the terrorist, he survived a severe injury.”

He demanded that the police, the Shin Bet and other security forces “do everything possible to bring about the terrorist’s rapid capture.”