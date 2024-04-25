At Yale, ‘peaceful protesters’ hit Jewish student in the face with a flagpole

And the campus police did nothing.

By Hugh Fitzgerald, Frontpage Magazine

At Yale, the usual rabid antisemitic student mob was out in force, expressing its solidarity with the 108 Columbia students who have just been arrested for their refusal to disperse from their encampment on campus.

The Yale students set up tents at Beineke Plaza in the middle of the campus, screaming their usual imprecations against Israel: “From the river to the sea/Palestine will be free,” and “No to Genocide.”

Attempting to film the spectacle was Sahar Tartak, a Jewish student, but as she got closer to the encampment, she and a companion were each surrounded by five members of the pro-Hamas mob, who blocked their way and prevented them from filming.

More on this latest example of intimidation and violence, that could have ended with Tartak losing her eye — a flagpole was thrust into her face, but just missed the eye — can be found here: “Jewish Yale student jabbed in eye with flag pole by anti-Israel protesters – exclusive,” by Michael Starr, Jerusalem Post, April 21, 2024:

A Jewish Yale University student was jabbed in [near] the eye with a flag pole by an anti-Israel protester on Saturday night, Sophomore Sahar Tartak told The Jerusalem Post. Tartak, a history student and editor-in-chief of the Yale Free Press, had attempted to film the pro-Palestinian protest encampment that had been set up on the campus. The visibly religious Jewish student and her friend were immediately met with a wall of five activists each, who did not allow them to pass. “One of them takes their Palestinian flag and waves it in my face and then jabs it in the face,” said Tartak. Tartak reported the assault to campus police, but she is unaware of any action taken besides calling an ambulance for her. The student went to the hospital, but was discharged and will not suffer permanent damage. Mentally, however, Tartak said that she was in an “awful” state.

Why did the campus police not seek to arrest the student who hit her in the face with a flagpole?

Will the university now investigate the matter, and determine who that student was, so that he, or she, can be subject to appropriate discipline, including expulsion from Yale?

Returning to campus has become a daunting prospect, as according to her “All these students know who I am.”

Sahar Tartak is now fearful of returning to the Yale campus, since these pro-Hamas demonstrators now know who she is and may seek her out for violent retribution for reporting the flagpole attack to the police, especially if the perpetrator is indeed discovered and prosecuted.

The protesters had also pushed Tartak and her friend repeatedly, she said. The student also noted that she had seen signs of Walid Daqqah, the recently-deceased terrorist who was part of a cell that kidnapped, tortured and murdered IDF soldier Moshe Tamam in 1984.

These protesters are not expressing solidarity with ordinary Gazans who have unavoidably been caught in the middle of the IDF-Hamas war.

They are instead expressing support for the worst terrorist murderers, such as Walid Daqqah, who was part of a three-man team that picked up a hitchhiking Israeli soldier, and proceeded to torture, eviscerate, and murder that young soldier, Moshe Tamam.

Those same protesters, in blocking the way, so that Tartak and her friend could not get close to their encampment, and then repeatedly shoving them to prevent them from moving forward, could be charged with the crime of false imprisonment.

Will either the Yale police, or the New Haven police, do their job, or are the protestors to be given a pass, lest arresting them leads to even more trouble on campus?

Have university campuses become No-Go areas, where Muslims and their sympathizers now rule the roost?

Tartak said that she told officers that they should disband the encampment, but they responded that they needed authorization. Tartak noted that the police were outnumbered, with only 7 officers to police a thousand activists.

Who was it who decided to send only seven officers to police a crowd of 1000? And were these campus police, or regular police? Where were Yale’s administrators during all this?

Perhaps they were hiding in their offices, hoping those at the encampment would eventually disperse of their own volition, while they remained unwilling to take action even against those who violently assaulted Sahar Tartak?

Yalies for Palestine and American Muslims for Palestine Connecticut said on social media that they had succeeded on Saturday because no arrests had been made during their protests, which began on Friday in response to the attempts to remove a similar encampment at Columbia University….

So the student protestors, and some non-students belonging to the Connecticut chapter of American Muslims for Palestine, consider that they have emerged victorious because, in their show of strength, they overawed the tiny police presence, whose officers did not dare to arrest any of them.

That is exactly why the police should have been reinforced with another hundred officers in order to arrest those violating campus rules with their unauthorized encampents, in order to disabuse the protesters of the sense that they are above the law and can intimidate anyone on campus who opposes them — such as Sahar Tartak.

The student brownshirts, one-thousand strong, set up an illegal encampment in the middle of the Yale campus, at Beinecke Plaza, where they were able to shout — their faces contorted by hate — their anti-Israel and pro-Hamas slogans.

And so far, there has been no statement from Yale’s President about this incident, and apparently no investigation is being undertaken either by the Yale police or the New Haven police.

Nor have any of the protestors been forcibly dispersed, or their tents taken down. Most of the protesters still have not left their encampment. They believe they have won just by remaining in place.

Do the administrators at Yale want these violent protesters to prevail, or will they stop this dangerous and hate-filled demonstration now?