WATCH: Anti-Israel NYU students are clueless about their own protests
April 25, 2024

When asked about the reason for protesting against Israel, the students respond with an astonishing 'I don't know.'

Protesters at NYUInterviewer: Why are you protesting?Protesters: I don't know pic.twitter.com/r5f0hiwpZA — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 24, 2024

AntisemitismColumbiaHamas supportersNYU