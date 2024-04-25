WATCH: Texas riot police disperse hundreds of anti-Israel supporters at UT Austin April 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-texas-riot-police-disperse-hundreds-of-anti-israel-supporters-at-ut-austin/ Email Print Mass protests have begun in dozens of colleges all across America with police being called in to rein in the demonstrations. Texas isn’t tolerant of terrorists pic.twitter.com/8PcWiyWfmX— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 24, 2024 HAPPENING NOW: Mass chaos breaks out at college campuses across the United States as pro-Palestine protests intensify.Columbia, Harvard, USC, University of Texas at Austin and others are getting swarmed by protesters. Police at USC are taking out their batons as the… pic.twitter.com/D35wVTCiZ8— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 24, 2024 anti-IsraelTexas policeUT Austin