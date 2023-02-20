BERNIE SANDERS: ‘Racist’ Israeli gov’t ‘can’t come to the United States and ask for money’ February 20, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/bernie-sanders-racist-israeli-govt-cant-come-to-the-united-states-and-ask-for-money/ Email Print On Face the Nation, Sen. Bernie Sanders blasts Israel for “demeaning the Palestinian people,” makes no mention of Palestinian terror and says Israel shouldn’t get US support with “no strings attached.” Bernie Sanders calls Israel’s government “racist.” pic.twitter.com/L4U8IWIVuC — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 19, 2023 Bernie SandersPalestinian terrorRacismUS-Israel relations