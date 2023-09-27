Biden’s dog bites yet another Secret Service agent

For the 11th time since Biden took office, his dog, Commander, has bitten a Secret Service agent.

By Charles Hilu, The Washington Free Beacon

President Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, bit a Secret Service agent again Monday evening.

It was the two-year-old German Shepherd’s 11th biting incident, leading the agent to seek medical attention at the White House, CNN reported.

“Yesterday around 8 p.m., a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten. The officer was treated by medical personnel on complex,” Secret Service communications chief Anthony Guglielmi told CNN.

The injured officer is doing fine in the aftermath of the incident, Guglielmi added.

Commander has a history of biting others since moving into the White House in 2021.

The dog bit seven people in four months, according to Secret Service communications.

One Secret Service agent went to a local hospital to receive treatment after Commander bit him on his arm and thigh.

Biden’s other dog, Major, also had a history of behavioral problems while living in the executive mansion, biting Secret Service agents for eight straight days, according to the New York Post.

Major was ultimately kicked out of the White House to live in Delaware after the attacks.

Although then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden family sent the dog back as part of a pre-planned move, Secret Service agents believed Major had to leave because of his behavior, emails obtained by the Post showed.