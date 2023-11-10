Broadway stars raise awareness of Hamas hostages with new rendition of ‘Bring Him Home’ from ‘Les Miserables’

‘Bring Them Home: A Broadway Prayer’ released with music video to raise awareness of the roughly 240 people held prisoner in the Gaza Strip after being abducted by Hamas on October 7th.

By Shiryn Ghermazian, The Algemeiner

Broadway performers have recorded a rendition of the song Bring Him Home from the famed musical Les Miserables to draw attention to the more than 240 people abducted and taken hostage by Hamas terrorists from Israel on Oct. 7.

Billy Porter, Jeremy Jordan, Annaleigh Ashford, Tovah Feldshuh, Debra Messing, and many others contributed to Bring Them Home: A Broadway Prayer. The track was recorded in honor of the hostages “to send our love to their families and our prayers for their safe return,” according to an introduction for the song’s music video, which was released on Wednesday.

The clip features all the singers recording the song, sometimes alone and sometimes together, while the bottom of the video features the names and ages of the captives held by Hamas.

A young boy sings the track’s final lyrics before the screen turns to show pictures of all the hostages.

The music video for Bring Them Home: A Broadway Prayer premiered on Wednesday night at a private screening in Los Angeles for the film Bearing Witness to the October 7 Massacre, which is a compilation of raw videos from the Oct. 7 terrorists attacks in Israel captured mostly by the body cameras and cellphones of Hamas terrorists but also of the Israel Defense Forces.

Bring Him Home is an emotional ballad sung in the first act of Les Miserables by Jean Valjean, the storyline’s protagonist, who prays for the safe return of Marius to Cosette, his adopted daughter, when Marius goes to fight with revolutionaries in France.