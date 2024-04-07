Christian Zionist group, US Representatives slam Biden’s call for Gaza ceasefire

President Biden is playing directly into the enemy’s hands by undermining Israel’s effort to defeat Hamas.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Christians United for Israel as well as several US Representatives voiced strong criticism of US President Joe Biden’s encouragement of a ceasefire in his conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a statement released on Thursday, Christians United for Israel (CUFI) founder Pastor John Hagee wrote, “President Biden is playing directly into the enemy’s hands by undermining Israel’s effort to defeat Hamas.”

The statement continued, “If the President wishes to help Israelis and Palestinians, he should do everything in his power to hasten the end of Hamas, not ensure their survival.”

CUFI Action Fund Chairwoman Sandra Parker added, “This war started after Hamas sent thousands of terrorists into Israel so they could rape and murder innocent Israelis. The 10/7 Massacre will not advance Palestinian interests, and no one associated with that atrocity will escape justice.”

She wrote, “The sooner both the Biden administration and Congress understand those simple facts and act accordingly, the sooner Israel will defeat Hamas, rescue the hostages, and restore stability to the region.”

With 10 million members, CUFI is America’s largest pro-Israel organization.

In addition, Congressional representatives also criticized the Biden Administration’s urging Israel to halt its operations in Gaza.

The president’s ultimatums should be going to Hamas, not Israel. Hamas resisted a ceasefire, brought about needless bloodshed, and refuses to release Israeli and American hostages. Biden should not undercut our ally amidst an existential threat by conditioning our support. — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) April 5, 2024

On X, House Speaker Michael Johnson posted, “The president’s ultimatums should be going to Hamas, not Israel.”

He added, “Hamas resisted a ceasefire, brought about needless bloodshed, and refuses to release Israeli and American hostages. Biden should not undercut our ally amidst an existential threat by conditioning our support.”

Let’s put this idea of a ceasefire into perspective. You want Israel to stop fighting against an enemy that has no intention of ever stopping. There was a ceasefire, Oct 6. Then what happened on Oct 7? The biggest massacre of Israelis in recent history. https://t.co/sKBK4pYaP2 — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) April 5, 2024

Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) also took to X to discuss the problem with demanding a ceasefire.

“Let’s put this idea of a ceasefire into perspective. You want Israel to stop fighting against an enemy that has no intention of ever stopping. There was a ceasefire, Oct 6. Then what happened on Oct 7? The biggest massacre of Israelis in recent history.”