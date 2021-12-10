Democratic Dallas mayor calls out ‘racism within the Democratic Party’

“The problem is the 800 lb gorilla in the room, which is the racism within the Democratic Party that many pretend doesn’t exist,” said Democratic Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

By World Israel News Staff

Democratic Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said Wednesday that there is deeply rooted racism in the Democratic Party, Fox News reported.

Addressing a statement by Matthew Dowd, who dropped out of the race for Texas lieutenant governor earlier this week to allow for a more “diverse” field, Johnson said he was “confused and a little disturbed by the reasoning here.”

“Campaigns are precisely for the purpose of selecting the BEST candidate,” Johnson continued. “It seems my friend is saying that Democratic primary voters are incapable of nominating women and minorities if there is a white man on the ballot?”

“If this is in fact the case then shame on the Democratic primary voters who are incapable of voting for women and minority candidates if presented with a white male alternative. But for white male candidates to stop running as Democrats to ‘give us a chance’ feels wrong to me,” the mayor stated, linking the phenomenon to racism within the Democratic Party that nobody wants to address.

“The problem is NOT white men running for office,” he argued. “The problem is the 800 lb gorilla in the room, which is the racism within the Democratic Party that many pretend doesn’t exist. So the solution isn’t folks like Dowd ‘yielding’ to candidates of color. It’s addressing the racism,” he added.

In a statement issued by Dowd Tuesday, the candidate ended his campaign due to the field becoming more diverse. “A diverse field is now emerging in the Democratic primary for this office … I do not want to be the one who stands in the way of the greater diversity we need in politics.”