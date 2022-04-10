Deputy mayor of Nazareth sends condolences to terrorist’s family – his cousins

Funeral of Ahmad al-Saadi, the PIJ terrorist shot dead that morning by Israeli security forces, in Jenin, April 9, 2022. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

The official deleted the post shortly after it gained the attention of Israelis, who called for his arrest.

By World Israel News Staff

Samir Saadi, deputy mayor of Nazareth, wrote a letter of condolence to his relatives Saturday evening on the death of terrorist Ahmad al-Saadi, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad who was killed that morning in Jenin in an exchange of fire with Israeli security forces, N12 and Kan News reported.

“Our condolences to the cousins ​​in the Jenin camp. I ask Allah to receive him with the martyrs, the righteous and the good friends. “I ask Allah to heal all the wounded,” he posted on Facebook.

Shortly afterwards, however, he deleted the post and locked his profile.

N12 followed up, asking the official for comment, but to date received no response.

Matan Peleg of the pro-Israel Im Tirtzu movement called on the police to arrest the deputy mayor, Channel 12 reported.

“We call on the Israel Police to immediately stop the terrorist supporter from Nazareth, before inciting more Israeli Arabs to carry out terrorist attacks,” Peleg stated, calling the deputy mayor a “fifth column.”

According to Peleg, it is the likes of Samir Saadi who “bring a bad name to the entire Arab sector and turn terrorists into martyrs…

“Action must be taken to change the law so that anyone who opposes the existence of Israel or supports terrorism will not be able to participate in the municipal elections,” he said.

Israelis have been especially concerned recently about incitement in Arab communities following the recent deadly Hadera and Beersheba terror attacks that were carried out by Arab citizens of Israel.