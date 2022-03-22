Terror in southern Israel, 4 dead

The terrorist was killed, but a manhunt is underway for an accomplice.

By World Israel News Staff

One woman was immediately killed and three others seriously injured in a terror attack at a gas station in the southern Israeli city of Be’er Sheva just after 4 o’clock on Tuesday afternoon.

MDA medics and paramedics announced the death of a 40-year-old woman on site. Three victims – two critically injured and one moderately – were evacuted to Soroka Medical Center. Another woman died in the hospital.

The first victim was run over by the terrorist who then proceeded to stab other victims.

The victims, suffering from stab wounds in the back, are being treated in the hospital’s trauma room.

Civilians who were at the scene shot and killed the terrorist, but it is feared that an accomplice is on the loose. A manhunt is underway.

IDF forces and police entered the Bedouin town of Hura, where the terrorist lived. According to Hebrew media, he had been in jail and belonged to a terrorist organization.