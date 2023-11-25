Emotional reunions of hostages and their families go viral

Following an excruciating 48 days as a hostage in Gaza 2-year-old Aviv Asher, her sister Raz Asher, 4 and a half years old, and their mom Doron reunite with the father in the hospital. (YouTube Screenshot)

‘Some of them were healthy, some less so, but overall they’re in good condition.’

By World Israel News Press

Shortly before Shabbat on November 24, 13 Israeli hostages taken by Hamas on October 7th were tearfully reunited with their families 49 days after their captivity began.

With many Israelis observing Shabbat, it wasn’t until Saturday night that many saw the images flooding social media of liberated children swept up in the arms of parents and grandmothers embraced by children and grandchildren.

One of the moving photos on social media was the reunion of three generations of freed hostages–9-year-old Ohad Munder-Zichri, his mother, Keren, and grandmother Ruti –with family at the Schneider Children’s Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

One video featured Ohad, a Rubik’s cube champion, playing his first game before October 7th.

At the same hospital, Emilia Aloni, 5, and her mother Danielle, 44 both captured from Kibbutz Nir Oz, were reunited with their grandmother.

Danielle was seen in a Hamas propaganda video. Her sister, brother-in-law, and their twin 3-year-old girls are still hostages in Gaza.

Yoni Asher expressed joy and relief as he embraced his wife Doron and their two young daughters, Raz (4) and Aviv (2).

When Raz told her father she had dreamed of going home, he responded “Your dream came true,” Yoni said. “Soon we are going home. We are just here for the doctors to check you, and then we’re going home.”

The mother and children were kidnapped from the safe room of their mother-in-law Efrat’s house in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Efrat was killed in the Hamas massacre.

Yaffa Adar, 85, who was seen riding with a calm demeanor as Hamas terrorist drove her in a golf cart, was also among the hostages released on Friday.

Other hostages who were captured in Nir Oz and freed Friday include Margalit Moses (78), Adina Moshe (72) whose husband Sa’id was murdered, Hannah Katzir (77), whose husband Rami was murdered, and son Avraham is presumed to be captured in Gaza.

Last month, the Palestinian terror group Islamic Jihad had falsely claimed that Hanna Katzir was killed.

Chana Peri (79) who was kidnapped from Nirim was also released on Friday. Her son, Nadav Popplewell, is still a captive in Gaza.

In addition, 11 Thai nationals were released along with 1 from the Philippines.

The hostages arrived in Israel in ambulances, were met by Shin Bet, and were escorted by the IDF through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

After arriving at Hatzerim Airbase, the freed hostages were given physical and mental checks before being taken to hospitals to reunite with relatives and to receive further treatment.

Professor Gilat Livni, who is in charge of the hostages upon their release, said, “Some of them were healthy, some less so, but overall they’re in good condition. They were talking, sharing stories. We were with them until the early hours of the morning… they didn’t sleep much because of the excitement.”

The hospitals have recommended keeping the hostages under observation for at least 48 hours until they return home.