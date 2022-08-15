EXPOSED: IDF finds, destroys terrorist tunnel dug from inside Gaza City toward Israel

The IDF announced on Monday that it identified and neutralized a Hamas terrorist tunnel that was dug by Hamas from inside Gaza City toward Israel. Their goal, says the IDF, is to infiltrate into Israeli communities and attack innocent civilians.

“We identified the tunnel, neutralized it and protected Israelis from this threat,” the IDF stated.

Hamas stayed out of the three-day fighting last week between the Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the IDF.