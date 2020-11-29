Former Trump aide sues FBI over Russia probe surveillance

Page said that the FBI was so intent on obtaining a FISA warrant to enable it to spy on the Trump campaign that it did not fully and accurately disclose evidence to the court.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Carter Page, a former Trump campaign adviser, filed a $75 million lawsuit Friday in the Washington, D.C. District Court against the United States, the FBI, the Department of Justice, former FBI Director James Comey, and others, claiming Page was the victim of unlawful surveillance during the FBI’s 2016-2017 Russia investigation.

“It is my privilege to represent Carter Page in his suit against the officials who violated his rights in an outrageous abuse of govt power,” tweeted Leslie McAdoo Gordon, an attorney from one of the four firms representing Page.

Page’s lawsuit seeks relief for damages caused by “multiple violations of his Constitutional and other legal rights in connection with unlawful surveillance and investigation of him by the United States Government.”

Page claims that four Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants used to as grounds to surveil him were obtained unlawfully because they lacked probable cause.

“Instead, the FBI used documents furnished by Christopher Steele, a Confidential Human Source,” the lawsuit said.

“Steele had been paid by the Democratic Party and/or the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign to perform ‘political opposition research’ and dig up dirt on a connection between the Trump campaign and Russia in order to divert attention from the investigation of Clinton’s email practices while she was Secretary of State,” says Page’s complaint.

Page said that the FBI was so intent on obtaining a FISA warrant to enable it to spy on the Trump campaign that it did not fully and accurately disclose evidence to the court.

“To persuade the FISC [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court] that there was probable cause to believe that Dr. Page was a Russian agent, the Defendants provided false or misleading information to the FISC,” the complaint alleges.

As a result of the government’s unlawful actions, Page said that he has received death and kidnapping threats, has been unable to travel safely and freely, and has also sustained damage to his reputation and economic losses resulting from his inability to do business, in addition to experiencing pain and suffering.

Page demanded damages of no less than $75 million.