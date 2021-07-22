Gaza City blast kills 1, injures 10, shakes crowded area

The Israeli army signaled it wasn’t involved, calling the crisis an “internal” matter in Gaza.

By Associated Press

One person was killed and 10 injured Thursday when an explosion tore through a house in a popular market, the interior ministry said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

The blast in the Al-Zawiya area collapsed large parts of the house and damaged dozens of buildings and shops nearby, according to the statement.

Police explosives engineering teams continue to investigate the causes of the explosion. Civil defense teams and the police were able to control the resulting fire.

The blast shook the neighborhood on the third day of Eid al-Adha, a Muslim holiday.

Gaza City already was struggling with heavy damage it sustained from an 11-day war in May between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization, which rules the Strip.