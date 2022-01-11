Hamas accuses Israel of deploying ‘killer Zionist dolphins’

Hamas reportedly claimed to have captured a new Israeli spy: a dolphin.

By World Israel News Staff

Does Israel operate dolphins as spies? Hamas terrorist organization alleges that it managed to capture one after it had attacked them.

Israeli journalist Khaled Abu Toameh tweeted on January 10 that Hamas claimed that “Israel [is] using dolphins to spy on us and chase our navy commandos off the coast of the Gaza Strip.” Toameh also attached a link to the Arabic newspaper Al Quds, which quoted a spokesperson from Hamas’ military wing, stating they found a dolphin with an unspecified device, meant for “assassination.”

Joe Truzman, a research analyst for Long War Journal and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) think tank, tweeted that “Killer Zionist dolphins exist, according to a Hamas publication.” He added that the spokesperson explained that “a member of Hamas’ Frogman unit who was killed by Israel during the May conflict (Guardian of the Walls Operation) found the killer dolphin. The device the alleged killer dolphin was wearing is shown in the publication.” Truzman linked a video of the Hamas spokesperson making the dolphin allegation.

While the state of Israel has yet to respond to Hamas’ allegation, it has not gone without reaction on social media.

Human rights lawyer and International Legal Forum head Arsen Ostrovsky linked Abu Toameh’s tweet and wrote: “In other news, the supposedly much-vaunted Hamas heroes are scared by a few cute dolphins!”

Another person to mock the dolphin spy claims was Shai DeLuca, a retired Israel Defense Force Sergeant and TV personality, who tweeted “2021 was the year of the Jewish space lasers. 2022 is the year of Mossad dolphins. Can’t wait to see what 2023 brings.”

Despite the unusual nature of the allegation by the terrorist organization, this is actually not the first time it has made it. Over six years ago, on August 20, 2015, Hamas claimed the exact same thing; that it has “seized an Israeli spy dolphin” off the coast of Gaza.

The same “Al Quds” newspaper as mentioned above, reported the claims at the time, but no photographs or other evidence of the alleged Israeli marine spy have been released. Back in 2015, like today, Israeli authorities have not commented on the matter.