WATCH: Israel's closing of Al-Jazeera isn't censorship, here's why
May 8, 2024

They are established and funded by Qatar which happens to house and fund the leaders of Hamas as well. The media is accusing Israel of being anti-democratic for shutting down Al Jazeera, but that couldn't be further from the truth.
pic.twitter.com/op6PhbgN6n— HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 8, 2024

al Jazeera censorship Qatar terror ties