‘Arrest Netanyahu for war crimes,’ demands Rep. Tlaib

By World Israel News Staff

Palestinian-American lawmaker Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) called for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a press release riddled with demonstrably false statements in which she accused the leader of the Jewish State of perpetrating a genocide.

“I urge the ICC [International Criminal Court] to swiftly issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and senior Israeli officials to finally hold them accountable for this genocide, as is obviously warranted by these well-documented violations of the Genocide Convention under international law,” she wrote.

Republican politicians and some of Tlaib’s Democrat counterparts have expressed concerns over potential ICC warrants against Israeli leaders, as the court does not have jurisdiction over Israel.

A number of prominent Republican lawmakers have warned that they will sanction ICC prosecutors, should they file a case against Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials.

Despite an admission from the White House that it has withheld a shipment of bombs in order to prevent Israel from using the weapons in Rafah, Tlaib charged that the U.S. was supplying an unlimited amount of arms to the IDF.

“It’s no coincidence that immediately after our government sent the Israeli apartheid regime over $14 billion with absolutely no conditions on upholding human rights, Netanyahu began a ground invasion of Rafah to continue the genocide of Palestinians — with ammunition and bombs paid for by our tax dollars,” Tlaib claimed in the media statement.

“Over 1.5 million Palestinian civilians, including over 600,000 children, are trapped in Rafah, living in makeshift tents, without food, clean water, sanitation, medicine, or any form of shelter,” she said, absolving the Hamas government of any responsibility for the humanitarian crisis.

Tlaib urged voters to hold Biden and other American lawmakers responsible for their support of Israel.

“Do not be misled, they gave their consent for these atrocities, and our country is actively participating in genocide,” Tlaib claimed. “For months, Netanyahu made his intent to invade Rafah clear, yet the majority of my colleagues and President Biden sent more weapons to enable the massacre.”

Tlaib ignored an inquiry from Fox News asking if she believed Hamas’ leadership should face ICC warrants for their crimes against humanity committed on October 7th, including ethnically-motivated murder, rape, torture, and kidnapping.