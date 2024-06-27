WATCH: Hamas reveals method for surveilling IDF troops and planting explosives June 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-reveals-method-for-surveilling-idf-troops-and-planting-explosives/ Email Print Footage shows Hamas terrorists tracking IDF movement in the Strip throughout a few days and then digging new tunnels to plant explosives under unsuspecting troops.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-06-26-at-21.52.26_ca78fb94.mp4 explosivesHamasIEDsTunnels