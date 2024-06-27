Search

WATCH: Hamas reveals method for surveilling IDF troops and planting explosives

Footage shows Hamas terrorists tracking IDF movement in the Strip throughout a few days and then digging new tunnels to plant explosives under unsuspecting troops.

