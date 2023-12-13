Hospital doctors refuse to treat terrorists

Magen David Adom ambulance crew bringing a patient to the coronavirus unit at Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem, Sept. 14, 2020. (Flash90/Nati Shohat)

‘We cannot treat those vile murderers whose sole purpose is to destroy us.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Doctors at HaSharon Hospital warned that the wounded terrorist who underwent an operation on Tuesday is “the first and the last case” of a terrorist receiving treatment at the hospital.

The terrorist, who had sustained a limb injury, was sent to HaSharon from Beilison, where the doctors refused to treat him.

Although he ultimately received the surgery when he was sent back to HaSharon, the hospital’s anesthesia department wrote a letter declaring their refusal to treat terrorists in the future, and that terrorists should instead receive care at military and prison hospitals.

The letter said, as reported by Channel 7, “We the anesthesia department of Hasharon Hospital, unanimously refuse to treat murderers (except for life-saving procedures).”

The letter continued, “While our children and loved ones risk their lives for the defense and security of the country, we cannot treat those vile murderers whose sole purpose is to destroy us.”

“Yesterday, after Beilinson Hospital staff refused to treat the terrorist, he suddenly appeared at Hasharon Hospital and underwent surgery.”

“This is the first and last time and we are all ready to stand before any disciplinary body or committee for this purpose and explain our position and principles.”

Although the doctors explained that from the beginning of the war, they understood there might be wounded terrorists needing treatment, they deferred to the Ministry of Health to find a solution rather than to demand that valuable resources required to treat civilians be diverted to provide care for terrorists.

At the beginning of the war, the Health Ministry determined that wounded terrorists would only be treated at military or prison healthcare facilities.

An official told the Kan public broadcaster that the terrorist was sent to HaSharon instead because the military facility did not have the resources to treat his wounds and that security at HaSharon Hospital had been increased.