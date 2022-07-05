IDF busts third Egyptian drug smuggling attempt in past week

View of highway 10, on the southern Israeli border with Egypt. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

More than $5.3 million worth of drugs intercepted since last Tuesday.

By World Israel News Staff

The IDF on Tuesday seized 15 kilograms (33 pounds) of cocaine, worth NIS 3 million ($850,000), on the Egyptian border, in the third foiled drug-smuggling attempt within a week.

Two days earlier, another bust on the Egyptian border saw about nine million shekels ($2.55 million) worth of drugs seized.

Last Tuesday night, the IDF foiled a similar drug smuggling operation in the same area, seizing about NIS seven million ($2 million) worth of drugs.

Egyptian smugglers often hurl drugs and other contraband over the border to their Israeli partners for sale in Israel.

Israeli troops have in the past become involved in shootouts with drug smugglers on the border.

No arrests were made in any of the three busts.

All the drugs seized were transferred to the police for further investigation.