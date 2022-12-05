Search

IRAN: 50 cities on strike, demand end to oppression

A three-day strike nationwide in Iran was launched Sunday in 50 cities to protest the Islamic regime and demand an end to the oppressive theocratic dictatorship that is now preparing to execute their own citizens for protesting.