IRAN: 50 cities on strike, demand end to oppression

A three-day strike nationwide in Iran was launched Sunday in 50 cities to protest the Islamic regime and demand an end to the oppressive theocratic dictatorship that is now preparing to execute their own citizens for protesting.

Today 50 cities are on strike nationwide in #iran to protest the Islamic regime and demand an end to the oppressive theocratic dictatorship that is now preparing to execute their own citizens for protesting.#IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/uaTNQn5h8e — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) December 5, 2022