Israel to strip Hamas affiliates’ residency status

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel is working to revoke Rashid Rashek and Maged Juaba’s residency status for having Hamas affiliations and carrying out ‘actions to promote and support’ terrorism.

By JNS

Israeli Interior Minister Moshe Arbel is working to revoke the Israeli residency status of individuals affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization.

Specifically, Arbel began the process to revoke the status of Jerusalem residents Maged Juaba and Rashid Rashek for carrying out “actions to promote and support” terrorism against Israel as part of their membership in the terrorist organizations Hamas and Shabab al-Aqsa.

The minister said his action was in accordance with section 11A of the Law on Entry into Israel, which concerns the denial of residency due to a breach of trust to the State of Israel.

Rashid Rashek was involved as a minor in the stabbing of an Israeli citizen in the Old City of Jerusalem, participated in violent activity on the Temple Mount, established a military unit together with other Hamas operatives whose purpose was to carry out attacks on Israelis, and kidnap soldiers and promoted disturbances against the security forces.

Maged Juaba worked, among other things, to recruit terror operatives, pay salaries, organize and participate in many public actions expressing support for Hamas, as well as transferring funds to the families of Hamas terrorists.

After the 1967 Six-Day War, Israel formally annexed the eastern parts of Jerusalem, which were under Jordanian control before the war. Israel also included in the city’s borders a number of small villages near the city.

The Arab residents of these areas and their descendants have been legally entitled to Israeli citizenship ever since because they reside within the State of Israel. However, most eastern Jerusalem Arabs declined Israel’s offer of citizenship after 1967 and were instead given permanent resident status.