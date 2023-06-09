Israeli cabinet likely to approve Iran strike should Netanyahu pursue it – report

With tensions escalating between Israel and Iran, Israel’s new, more hawkish cabinet is reportedly far more likely to approve attack on Iranian nuclear sites than government was ten years ago.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s security cabinet would likely grant approval for strikes against Iran, should Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant push for such a plan, Israel Hayom reported Thursday.

In recent weeks, tensions between Iran and Israel have escalated following Iran’s introduction of its new “Fateh” missile, claimed by the Iranian regime to possess a striking range of 1,400 kilometers, capable of targeting Israel.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, asserted that their new hypersonic missile cannot be intercepted by any missile defense system in the world, implicitly referring to Israel’s comprehensive missile defense framework encompassing the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow systems.

A decade ago, Netanyahu failed to garner sufficient votes in the Cabinet to authorize a strike on Iran’s nuclear program. However, it is now believed that he would now be able to secure a majority, given the heightened urgency of the Iranian threat and the increased hawkishness of current government ministers compared to a decade ago.

Notably, the prime minister would not only receive support from the government for a strike against Iran but also from opposition parties.

MK Benny Gantz, the National Unity Party chairman, affirmed during the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York on Monday that if a strike against Iran became necessary, the entire nation of Israel would unite behind the government.

“We cannot allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons,” said Gantz.

As an opposition leader, I want to emphasize this message: We will do whatever it takes to prevent an existential threat to the State of Israel. We know such action might come at a great cost, but, as always in these matters, all of Israel’s leadership and people will unite.”

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has enriched uranium to a purity of 84%, which falls just below the 90% threshold necessary for developing nuclear weapons, and significantly exceeds the purity required for any non-military purposes.