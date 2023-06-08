Israeli forces demolish Ramallah home of Jerusalem bomber

The home of the terrorist behind November's twin Jerusalem bombings is demolished in Ramallah on June 8, 2023. (IDF/Twitter)

The Ramallah residence of the terrorist behind the deadly twin explosions in the capital in November was destroyed.

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday demolished the home in Ramallah of the terrorist responsible for deadly twin bombings in Jerusalem in November, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

During the raid in the Palestinian Authority’s de facto administrative capital, Israeli forces came under attack, with area residents throwing stones, firebombs and explosives. The IDF responded with riot dispersal measures and live fire. No casualties were reported, with the military saying only that “hits were detected.”

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least six people were injured and in stable condition—three by live ammunition and the others from rubber bullets or tear gas.

Two Israeli civilians—Tedsha Tashuma, a 50-year-old father of six from Pisgat Ze’ev, and Aryeh Shechopek, 16, a Canadian-Israeli from the Har Nof neighborhood of Jerusalem—were killed in the Nov. 23 bus-stop bombings, and more than 20 people were wounded.

Eslam Froukh, 26, was arrested in connection with the attacks on Nov. 29 following an “extensive” investigation.

While Froukh identifies with the Islamic State terrorist group and adheres to a Salafist-jihadist ideology, he planned the attacks on his own, over an extended period, according to Israeli authorities.

The demolition proceeded after the Supreme Court rejected a petition to stop the action.