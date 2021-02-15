Israeli strike near Syrian capital kills 6 Iran-backed fighters

A ball of fire and smoke rises above buildings during a previous Israeli airstrike on Feb. 24, 2020. (Fadi Fahd/Flash90)

Six Iran-backed fighters were killed in the Israeli airstrike and weapons depots were struck in two areas.

By Associated Press

Israel fired several missiles early on Monday targeting areas near the Syrian capital, Damascus, Syria’s state news agency reported. An opposition war-monitoring group said the strikes killed six Iran-backed fighters.

The SANA news agency claimed that Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles, which it said were fired from the Golan Heights.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor with a network of activists on the ground, said the strikes hit positions of the Syrian army’s Fourth Division in the mountains near the highway that links Damascus with the Lebanese capital of Beirut. It said another strike hit Syrian army positions in Kisweh, just south of Damascus.

The Observatory said that of the six Iran-backed fighters killed, four were near the Damascus-Beirut highway and two in Kisweh. Weapons depots were also struck in both areas, it added.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Iranian entrenchment on Israel’s northern border remains a red line, and the Jewish State has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah.

Monday’s strike was the first since Feb. 3, when a Syrian military official said Israel fired surface-to-air missiles at targets in southern Syria, causing material damage.