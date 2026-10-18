Israel’s extraordinary mission: 9,000 children saved, 75 countries, one humanitarian promise

More than 9,000 children from over 75 countries — including nations hostile to Israel — have received life-saving heart treatment through an extraordinary Israeli humanitarian initiative, offering a powerful example of compassion transcending political and religious divisions.

Founded in 1995, Save a Child’s Heart (SACH) provides free cardiac surgery at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, treating children from Gaza, Iraq, Africa and beyond, regardless of nationality or religion. The organization also trains medical teams from developing countries and sends Israeli specialists abroad, helping build sustainable pediatric heart care where it is desperately needed. Children from Gaza have continued receiving treatment even after October 7, according to philanthropist Sylvan Adams.

Marking the organization’s 30th anniversary, President Isaac Herzog called for SACH to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, praising its ability to save lives across borders and conflicts. “From Iraq to the Palestinian Authority, all have been welcomed with wide open arms — simply because they are children in need,” he said.

“Few things leave me prouder to be Israeli,” Herzog declared, describing the organization as a triumph of human kindness.