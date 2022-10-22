Kanye: ‘I can say antisemitic s**t and Adidas can’t drop me’

The rapper made his remarks after the Anti-Defamation League called on Adidas to “reconsider” its partnership with him.

By Debbie Reiss, World Israel News

In his latest attack on Jews, rapper Kanye West declared he can make as many antisemitic comments as he wishes and sportswear giant Adidas, whose founders were members of the Nazi party, would not be able to drop him.

“The thing about it being Adidas is like, I can literally say antisemitic s**t and they cannot drop me,” West said on a video that circulated on social media. “Now what? Now what?”

His remarks came after the Anti-Defamation League called on Adidas to “reconsider” its partnership with him over his outbursts, which have included calling for the death of Jews.

Earlier this month, West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended.

In a tweet, the rapper said he will go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” a botched reference to the U.S. military’s defense readiness condition (DEFCON) alert system.

By way of a disclaimer he added that he “actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew.”

West also told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson during an interview that former president Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, brokered the Abraham Accords peace agreements between Israel and Arab Muslim nations in order “to make money.”

“We urge Adidas to reconsider supporting the Ye product line and to issue a statement making clear that the Adidas company and community has no tolerance whatsoever for antisemitism,” Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and National Director, Anti-Defamation League, said using West’s new name.

“In light of Kanye West’s increasingly strident antisemitic remarks over the past few weeks, we were disturbed to learn that Adidas plans to continue to release new products from his Yeezy brand without any seeming acknowledgment of the controversy surrounding his most recent remarks,” Greenblatt wrote.

“We urge Adidas to reconsider supporting the Ye product line and to issue a statement making clear that the Adidas company and community has no tolerance whatsoever for antisemitism,” he added. “I’d be more than happy to discuss this matter with you at your convenience. We stand ready to work with you in whatever way possible to ensure that antisemitism has no place in Adidas.”

Adidas said it’s partnership with West is “under review.”

Friends star David Schwimmer also slammed the apparel outfitters for continuing the partnership, and shared the offensive video of West with the caption, “Now what, Adidas?”

Schwimmer wrote: “Join me and the Anti-Defamation League in demanding Adidas #RunAwayFromHate,” and shared a link to a petition from Campaign Against Antisemitism calling for West to be dropped from Adidas, which has garnered more than 5000 signatures.

“Jews make up only 2.4 per cent of the population of the US but are the victims of more than 60 per cent of all religious hate crimes,” Schwimmer wrote.

“Whether or not Kanye West is mentally ill, there’s no question he is a bigot,” he added.

“His hate speech calls for violence against Jews. If you interpret his words any other way and defend him, guess what? You are racist.

“If we don’t call someone as influential as Kanye out for his divisive, ignorant and anti-semitic words then we are complicit. Silence is complicity,” the actor said.

According to Forbes, West’s deal with Adidas is worth $1.5 billion.