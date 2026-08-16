‘Worry about your own security’: Iran threatens Trump as he vows to claim Strait of Hormuz

A senior Iranian official issued a chilling threat against President Donald Trump, invoking the secret security operation used to protect him from a reported Iranian assassination threat.

“The US President ought to worry about his own security rather than his endless bluffing regarding the Strait of Hormuz — before he ends up hiding in a food truck,” warned Ebrahim Azizi, head of Iran’s parliamentary National Security Commission. Trump confirmed this week that he was secretly transferred between aircraft in Ankara after security officials warned of a threat.

The warning came after Trump dramatically escalated his rhetoric, declaring he will “soon” designate the Strait of Hormuz as US territory after America finishes “defeating Iran,” and describing the US blockade as an “unstoppable” wall of steel.