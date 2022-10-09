Kanye West threatens Jews, claims black people ‘are actually Jewish too’

Rapper Kanye West tweets, then deletes, comment threatening Jews, while claiming he cannot be antisemitic because black people are actually Jewish.

By World Israel News Staff

Rapper Kanye West sparked controversy Sunday, after he tweeted comments appearing to threaten Jews, while claiming African Americans are Jews “also”.

On Sunday morning, West took to Twitter, vowing to go “death con 3” against Jews, an attempted reference to the U.S. military’s defense readiness condition (DEFCON) alert system.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West wrote, denying that his comments could be construed as antisemitic, claiming that black people are Jews.

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also.”

“You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

West’s comments came after his Instagram account was shuttered, amid accusations of anti-Semitism, after West uploaded screenshots of a conversation with fellow rapper-turned-businessman Sean Combs, better known by his stage name P. Diddy.

“Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me,” West threatened Combs in one text message West uploaded to Instagram before his account was frozen.

“I told you this was war. Now gone get you some business.”

Under the screenshots of the texts, Kanye wrote the caption “Jesus is Jew.”

This is not the first time the 24-time Grammy Award winning recording artist and fashion designer has found himself embroiled in controversy.

In a recent interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, the 45-year-old rapper accused White House advisor Jared Kushner of pushing the Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab states “to make money.”

The Anti-Defamation League condemned the comments, saying they drew on “white supremacist slogans.”

“The behavior exhibited this week by @kanyewest is deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period,” the Anti-Defamation League tweeted. “There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic #antisemitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has.”