Kanye West suspended from Twitter, Instagram over antisemitic posts

Rapper Kanye West posts threats to Jews, claims he cannot be antisemitic because black people are actually Jewish.

By World Israel News Staff

American rapper Kanye West has had his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended Sunday over a series of antisemitic posts, including threatening Jews and accusing fellow rapper Diddy of being controlled by Jewish people.

In a tweet, the rapper said he will go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” a botched reference to the U.S. military’s defense readiness condition (DEFCON) alert system.

By way of a disclaimer he added that he “actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew.”

“You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he wrote.

Meta and Twitter both said West’s posts violated their terms.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, West shared screenshot allegedly of a exchange allegedly between him and Diddy, in which he employed an antisemitic canard by implying that Diddy was controlled by Jews.

The post, captioned “Jesus is Jew,” showed a conversation that took place after Diddy slammed West for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at a fashion show.

West said to Diddy: “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

“I told you this was war. Now gone get you some business.”

The American Jewish Committee condemned West over the tweets.

“Kanye West has had a streak of rants this week that is remarkable even by his standards. Ye needs to see that words matter, especially a vicious antisemitic comment that recently surfaced on social media,” the organization said, referencing the rapper by his stage name.

“If he wants to have any credibility as a commentator on social issues, let alone as a musician, maybe he can start by figuring out how to make a point without fomenting hatred of Jews,” the statement said.

Days earlier, West told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson during an interview that former president Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, brokered the Abraham Accords peace agreements between Israel and Arab Muslim nations in order “to make money,” during an interview with.

West claimed that Kushner and his brother Josh were acting like Trump’s “handlers.”

“They love to just look at me or look at Trump like we’re so crazy and that they’re the businessman.”