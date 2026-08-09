Top US general pushes Trump to end Iran war

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

America’s top military officer is reportedly urging the White House to rethink its strategy on Iran, warning that airstrikes alone may not force Tehran to surrender and could instead drag the US into a broader conflict, CNN reported.

According to the report, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine has been quietly lobbying senior officials—including Marco Rubio, JD Vance, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe—to pursue a diplomatic exit before the conflict escalates. Behind the scenes, officials are reportedly worried about shrinking US missile stockpiles and the risk that a renewed offensive could leave American forces exposed.

Despite his concerns, Caine has assured President Donald Trump that the US military “could absolutely wreck” Iran if ordered to strike—while privately arguing that military power alone is unlikely to deliver the political outcome Washington is seeking.