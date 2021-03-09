Markle’s half-sister: Meghan has ‘narcissistic personality disorder’ and Harry has Stockholm Syndrome

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, leave after visiting Canada House, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP/Frank Augstein)

Samantha Markle didn’t spare her half-sister in an interview with an Australian radio show.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

There’s little love lost between Samantha Markle, 56, and her half-sister, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

On Monday, the former took shots at the duchess following her and husband Prince Harry’s blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, saying her half-sister suffers from a “narcissistic personality disorder” and Harry is suffering from Stockholm Syndrome.

The New York Post reports that Samantha told the Australian radio show “Fifi, Fev and Nick,” “I definitely see a narcissistic personality disorder. I’m not diagnosing her. She needs to see a counselor.” She recommended Oprah put Meghan in touch with Dr. Phil, the TV psychologist and celebrity.

Samantha herself has an MA in counseling. She is estranged from Meghan and wrote a memoir The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister: A Memoir, Part One.

“I feel sorry for Harry,’’ Samantha said. “She pulled him away from his family, all of his friends, the life that he knew. He reminds me of one of those kidnap victims who eventually starts to believe that their life was so horrible and they’re in love with their captor.”

Samantha questioned some of her half-sister’s statements in the interview, such as her claim to Oprah “I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family. … I never looked up my husband online.’’

“She idolized Diana,’’ Samantha said, referring to Princess Diana, Harry’s mother.

“In fact, Meghan went to great lengths to study Diana, to mimic her clothing, to mimic her body language and to wear Diana’s perfume on their first date! Don’t tell me my sister didn’t know who Harry was!”

Samantha Markle also appeared on Inside Edition on Monday defending her own family against Samantha’s statements on the Oprah interview.

“I don’t know how she can say I don’t know her and she was an only child,” Samantha said. “We’ve got photographs over a lifespan of us together. So how can she not know me?”

Samantha compared the way Meghan dumped the royal family to the way she treated her own, noting their father Thomas Markle, hadn’t heard from Meghan in years.