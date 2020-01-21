Netanyahu awards Shin Bet, 560 terror attacks thwarted in 2019

Awards went to six breakthrough operations. Certificates of appreciation were given to Shin Bet members, Israel Hayom reports.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Nadav Argaman of the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, attended a ceremony to celebrate outstanding Shin Bet operations and operatives on Monday.

Awards went to six breakthrough operations. Certificates of appreciation were given to Shin Bet members, Israel Hayom reports.

Argaman said that the agency’s successful thwarting of terrorist plots was do to the work of every member of the Shin Bet.

“Last year was a year filled with security challenges in all the areas we operate in. We thwarted over 560 significant attacks, including 10 suicide bombings, four kidnapping attacks and over 300 shootings,” he said.

This success was the result of the Shin Bet’s “investment, determination, perseverance, professionalism and creativity that characterize your work,” he said.

“Hundreds of Israelis have been saved thanks to your activity and I thank you for it,” Netanyahu said. “This is a very great achievement that requires the combined effort of heart and mind.”

He said many countries want to cooperate with Israel in the field of intelligence. “[I] can count on my hand the number of countries that do not want to cooperate with us. We are in touch with various countries that once we couldn’t even dream they would cooperate with us. However, today, many of them are doing so.”

“They all want to cooperate with Israeli intelligence. We are in an unprecedented diplomatic, economic, operational and military opening,” Netanyahu said.

TPS contributed to this report.