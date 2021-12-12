Netanyahu’s family to no longer receive security detail from state

Sara and Benjamin Netanyahu about to embark to Washington (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO)

The decision comes despite pleas from Netanyahu to extend the protection period due to alleged threats made against his family.

By World Israel News staff

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s family will no longer receive security detail following a Sunday decision by the Ministerial Committee for the Shin Bet, Israeli media reported.

The decision will go into effect on Monday, saving taxpayers a monthly taxpayers hundreds of thousands of shekels a month.

Having received protection since 2009, Netanyahu’s wife Sara, and his sons Yair and Avner will now no longer be provided with a car and driver. Netanyahu himself, who was prime minister for a consecutive 12 years, will still receive protection for another 20 years alongside his family home.

Under state protocol, a former prime minister’s family only received protection for the first six months after his term. In November however, Netanyahu made a formal request to extend the protection to a year, pleading that his family receives regular death threats.

However, the government has not found evidence of imminent threat to the family.

“When the Shin Bet, Israel Police, and the Mossad say that there is no threat to the Netanyahu family, the decision is easy,” Public Security Minister Omer Barlev tweeted following the vote.

But if threats were to be uncovered, Barlev said that relevant security would handle it.

The comment comes despite a video Netanyahu pre-emptively published on Friday stating that threats had indeed been made against him and his family within the last six months, and as recently as the day before.

He mentioned a post made by the anti-Netanyahu organization known as Crime Minister which read: “On Monday, as was agreed a long time ago, the security detail will be lifted, and the cars will be seized from Sara Netanyahu and her two sons. Expect surprises.”

He also revealed a handwritten letter addressed to Yair that he stated had reached his office recently which read: “We are four Israelis abroad. We will come back to the country soon to kill you and your garbage father.”

It continued to call Sara a prostitute, before saying: “You will die soon.”

He continued to highlight other threats made and included a brief video clip of left-wing political activist Haim Shadmi stating that the moment Yair is no longer protected, he will be hurt.