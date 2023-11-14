New database shows location and information of every Hamas victim

It remains unclear who produced the map, though it has been shared widely online.

By JNS

Seen from above, the red dots between Israel and the Gaza Strip look like drops of blood. Some appear as pinpricks and others like actual stains, as though a nosebleed ruined a new shirt.

Each red dot on the new website, Oct7map.com, tells the story of a life cut short by Hamas terrorists and other accompanying Palestinians from Gaza who infiltrated Israel’s border on Oct. 7 to torture and slaughter whoever they could find.

“The attacks claimed the lives of more than 1,194 individuals, of which 843 of the identified bodies are civilians. They left over 4,834 wounded, and resulted in 239 people being taken hostage,” the map’s description says. “Additionally, some of the bodies remain unidentified due to substantial mutilation. Use this interactive map to visit the attack sites, learn the facts and view the horrors.”

One of the largest stains on the map is labeled “Ofakim massacre.” Drop down to ground level, and the names of those murdered start to appear: Thanakrit Prakotwong from Thailand; Yuri and Rosa Yadgarov, who made aliyah from Uzbekistan in the 1990s; 28-year-old Ariel Bilya.

Scroll to another concentrated red spot on the map—the “Nir Oz massacre—and black dots start to appear alongside the red. What the symbol means becomes clear when clicking on names like Ada Sagi, Yair Horn, Raz Katz Asher.

They represent someone kidnapped by Hamas.