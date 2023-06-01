Palestinian toddler and his father shot by terrorists who misfired at IDF post

There were other occupants in the vehicle who were not injured.

By World Israel News Staff

A three-year-old Palestinian and his father were shot and injured in a suspected terrorist attack at an IDF post in Judea and Samaria.

The two were in a car when terrorists fired at the post near the settlement of Neveh Tzuf in the Binyamin region.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and restarted the boy’s heart. He was evacuated to the Tel Hashomer medical center by helicopter in critical condition. Meanwhile his father, 40, was taken by the Red Crescent for further treatment in a Palestinian hospital.

“We saw the man and baby lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds on their bodies. We immediately began medical treatment, including haemorrhage control and bandaging,” MDA senior EMT Gadi Amiton said.

“Together with the IDF Medical Teams that arrived in scene, we fought for [the toddler’s] life until his heart started beating again. We coordinated a meeting point with the helicopter that landed nearby and it transported the baby to hospital in serious, unstable condition.”