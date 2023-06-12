Police bust drug ring smuggling tens of millions of shekels of cocaine disguised as syrup

Tens of millions of shekels worth of cocaine disguised as almond syrup was smuggled into the country June 10, 2023. (Israel Police)

The contraband, worth tens of millions of shekels, had been discreetly hidden within approximately 180 bottles of syrup.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel Police announced that they had seized a significant quantity of cocaine, valued at tens of millions of shekels, after it was illicitly transported into the country concealed within bottles of almond syrup.

A statement released by the police over the weekend revealed that individuals hailing from the Arab Israeli towns of Qalansawe, Tira, and another village in the Galilee region had been apprehended in connection with the case. The suspects were scheduled to appear in court the following day for a remand hearing.

The contraband, which originated from South America, had been discreetly hidden within some 180 bottles of syrup, comprising a total volume of 140 liters.

The success of the bust was the culmination of an undercover investigation spanning several months, which also involved activities conducted beyond the borders of the country, according to the police.

The bottles, along with their packaging, were seized and subsequently subjected to forensic analysis. Certain South American drug smugglers have in recent years resorted to dissolving cocaine in liquids as a means of evading detection by sniffer dogs and scanners stationed at ports, a technique that necessitates the separation of the cocaine from the liquid at a later stage.

In a separate incident on Saturday, an 18-year-old resident of Bnei Brak was arrested while driving a motorcycle in Jerusalem and found to be in possession of cocaine, MDMA, ketamine, ecstasy and other illegal substances.