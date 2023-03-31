Poll: Trump’s lead in Republican primaries doubled ahead of indictment

Former US President Donald Trump talks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a visit to Lake Okeechobee and Herbert Hoover Dike at Canal Point, Fla., March 29, 2019. (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

On eve of his indictment by a grand jury, Donald Trump’s lead over Ron DeSantis in the Republican primaries doubled to 30 points.

By World Israel News Staff

Former President Donald Trump’s lead over his closest challenger in the 2024 Republican primaries doubled on the eve of his indictment on business fraud charges.

Last month, a Fox News poll tracking support for candidates and potential candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination found Trump leading the field, winning the support of 43% of respondents.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came in second with 28%, followed by former South Carolina Governor and former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley with 7%, and former Vice President Mike Pence, tied with Haley at 7%.

Former Wyoming Congresswoman and prominent Trump critic Liz Cheney came in fifth with 2%, while South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem tied at sixth place with 1% each.

A new poll by Fox News, however, shows Trump’s lead over DeSantis doubling to 30 points.

The survey, conducted from March 24th to the 27th and released on Wednesday, found that Trump now enjoys the backing of 54% of likely Republican primary voters, compared to just 24% for DeSantis, 6% for Pence, 3% for Nikki Haley and Liz Cheney, with Kristi Noem, Mike Pompeo, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu all polling at 1%.

The poll was produced amid reports of a pending indictment against Donald Trump in Manhattan, a factor pollster Daron Shaw – one of two pollsters who conducted the Fox News poll – said fueled Trump’s rise in the poll.

On the Democratic side, a majority (52%) of likely Democratic primary voters said they prefer a candidate other than President Joe Biden, compared to 53% in last month’s poll.

Just 44% want Biden as their party’s nominee, up from 37% in February.

On Thursday, a Manhattan grand jury charged Trump with more than 30 counts of business fraud, making him the first former president to come under criminal indictment.