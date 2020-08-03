Portland protesters get more than they bargain for when they hit suburbs

Federal officers use chemical irritants and projectiles to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland - illustrative. (AP/Noah Berger)

By World Israel News Staff

Two hundred left-wing demonstrators decided to move their activism to Portland’s suburbs on Saturday evening, appearing at a local police precinct owned by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the Daily Wire reports. They were not expecting the forceful reception they received.

“Portland Police have directed people to stay off the property at the Penumbra Kelly Building property. Anyone who enters the property may be subject to force or arrest,” Portland Police tweeted that evening.

“People in this unlawful assembly have thrown glass bottles at Portland Police and directed lasers at them. Anyone who does not disperse may be subject to force or arrest,” the tweet added.

The demonstrators were slow in responding to directives so the police got to work.

Journalist Andy Ngo, who has reported extensively on Antifa and has received death threats as a result, tweeted “Antifa gathered in a residential area of Portland to attack a Portland Police building. They’ve been pushed far back. #PortlandRiots”

Antifa gathered in a residential area of Portland to attack a Portland Police building. They’ve been pushed far back. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/pAGGJavzD4 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 2, 2020

“Antifa are trashing a southeast Portland residential neighborhood in an effort to slow down Portland Police who are moving them away from the facility they were attacking with glass bottles,” he said.

Portland police said that people wearing “press” on their clothing were also throwing bottles. It had been previously reported that protesters in the city have adopted the tactic of pretending to be part of the media.

The police issued a statement, part of which read:

“…a group of about two hundred marched from Laurelhurst Park, blocking traffic lanes, to the Penumbra Kelly Building, 4735 East Burnside Street. The group stood blocking East Burnside Street, shined bright lights at Portland Police officers standing outside the building, directed lasers at the officers and eventually began throwing glass bottles at them. Vehicles blocked East Burnside Street from Northeast 47th Avenue to Northeast 50th Avenue.

“A person in the crowd threw a glass jar or bottle filled with paint, which struck a Portland Police officer in the head. The officer was not injured.

“Portland Police provided public address announcements directing people to remain off of the property of the Penumbra Kelly Building and to move away to the west. As people continued to throw glass bottles and other objects Portland Police declared that the assembly blocking East Burnside was unlawful and directed people to disperse.

“Portland Police dispersed the crowd, directing it west. People continued to throw glass and plastic bottles at police. People with ‘press’ written on their outer garments repeatedly threw objects at officers. Portland Police continued moving the crowd to the west and south.”